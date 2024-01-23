On the crest of the wave for 50 years. Volkswagen Golf continues its success story and is further renewed with the restyling of the eighth generation, also available with Variant bodywork, which debuts in a world preview revealing the updates and innovations of this umpteenth change of skin for the best seller of the Wolfsburg brand. The main differences compared to the previous version concern the design of the light clusters and the front but also the upgrades for the infotainment system, without forgetting an updated engine range in particular for the plug-in hybrid which now reaches 100 km of autonomy in full electric.

Renewed design for the restyling

Since March 1974, the success story of Volkswagen Golf can be told with just one number: 37 million, i.e. the units sold globally of a compact car which, with its simple design born from the pencil of Giorgetto Giugiaro, has managed to conquer the market. The new Golf it starts from this solid base, renewing itself first of all in the design with some innovations on the front, starting from the illuminated Volkswagen logo which is also offered in Europe for the first time. The headlights also change, with new LED headlights becoming available on the top of the range LED Matrix IQ.Light with high beam headlights capable of illuminating up to 500 meters away. The new light signature thus makes the front even more expressive, with this thin shape that ideally connects one side of the nose to the other. The rear lights have also been revised, with three different welcome and “greeting” sequences when closing that can be selected from the infotainment system. The offer of the new Volkswagen Golf 2024 also includes new colours, with the addition of Crystal Ice Blue metallic, Anemone Blue metallic, Oyster Silver metallic and Grenadilla Black metallic, with the possibility of combining the black roof on the R-Line versions, GTE and GTI. Five new wheel designs were also added, available up to 19″.

How the interior of the Volkswagen Golf changes

The most important new feature inside the passenger compartment is software update of the infotainment system, the MIB4 with intuitive controls that allow you to control all the multimedia functions and the new illuminated touch sliders for controlling the temperature and volume of the musical entertainment positioned below the central display. The multifunction steering wheel has been redesigned, with the new IDA voice assistant which can control the climate, connectivity with the smartphone and navigation, as well as calling up online information such as weather forecasts or general information. Behind the steering wheel there is the 10.2″ Digital Cockpit Pro which is always customisable. The screen of the Ready 2 Discover infotainment system is available from 10.4″ to 12.9″ on the top of the range. A Windshield Head-Up Display will be available as an option for the Golf and Golf Variant.

New technologies

New too the ADAS package, with the integration of new assistance systems for the new Volkswagen Golf. Both the traditional version and the Variant feature a new Park Assist Plus and Park Assist Pro, which arrives for the first time on this model. This system allows you to maneuver the car into and out of a car park via your smartphone as well as a 360 degree Area View.

The range of engines

There range of engines The new Volkswagen Golf 2024 includes petrol, 48 Volt mild-hybrid and turbodiesel options, in addition to the plug-in hybrid and the sports GTE and GTI. The MHEV eTSI versions will always be equipped with the 1.5 available in two power levels, 115 and 150 HP combined with the 7-speed DSG gearbox. The petrol models will always have the 1.5 TSI with power outputs of 115 and 150 HP with a 6-speed manual gearbox in addition to the 2.0 GTI with 265 HP combined with the 7-speed DSG. Finally, the 2.0 TDI turbodiesel with 115 or 150 HP respectively with the 6-speed manual and the 7-speed DSG. The sportier Golf GTI Clubsport and R (also available on the Variant) will then be added to the range, while other all-wheel drive versions with a 150 kW TSI engine will arrive in 2025.

The new Volkswagen Golf plug-in hybrid

There new plug-in hybrid version for the eHybrid and GTE it combines the 1.5 TSI turbo petrol engine with variable geometry turbocharger (VTG), further improved and equipped with a highly efficient combustion cycle, available in two power levels (204 and 272 HP) with a new 19 .7 kWh net, compared to 10.6 kWh of the previous version. All combined with the 6-speed eDSG gearbox. Overall autonomy in full electric it thus reaches almost 100 km, for a combined range of 1,000 km of travel. The battery can be recharged with a wallbox or in alternating current at 11 kW infrastructures, compared to the previous 3.6 kW. The most important innovation for the new Volkswagen Golf PHEV is also the possibility of using direct current infrastructures up to 50 kW. The Volkswagen Golf offer for Italy will include the Life, Style and R-Line trim levels. The price of the restyling of the German best seller for our market has not yet been disclosed.