2024 will open with the arrival of the new one Volkswagen Golf which will be the protagonist of a restyling with various innovations both from a stylistic and technological point of view. The facelift of the eighth generation of the German compact should be revealed by the end of January, as confirmed by the Wolfsburg giant. Over the next year, various initiatives will also be held to celebrate 50 years of Golf, presented to the general public in 1974 and which has survived to the present day thanks to a continuous process of renewal.

What's new for the new Volkswagen Golf

The German company underlined in an official statement that the new Volkswagen Golf 2024 “will include a new design, new assistance systems and an update to the powertrain range, latest generation multimedia systems.” The updates therefore should not only concern the external design, but also the internal equipment: according to the latest rumors circulating in recent months, a larger 15″ touch display, which will house an updated version of Volkswagen's MIB3 infotainment system, redesigned with a focus on improved usability and functionality. No improvements to the currently proposed engine solutions are currently known.

The first teaser

In recent days there had already been a first taste of the restyling of the new Golf, with Thomas Schafer, CEO of Volkswagen, who through his LinkedIn profile had shared the video of the traditional Christmas greetings which ended with the first teaser of this facelift. In the clip, the Wolfsburg manager stated:“I'm really looking forward to 2024, another one that will allow us to move forward with lots of new products. One in particular…“. And this “one in particular” was precisely the restyling of Golf: behind Volkswagen's number one, the renewed version of the German compact appeared in the darkness, visible only in the front and in particular in the luminous signature characterized by an element that runs along the entire nose and other bracketed elements for the headlights.