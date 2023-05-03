Volkswagen is preparing to unveil a new special version of the Golf R. The most extreme variant of the German compact is ready to expand its range: known as 333 limited editionthe new special edition of the Golf R will follow in the footsteps of another limited series of the same model, the 20 Years Edition, which was launched in 2022 and built in just twelve months.

Power confirmed

The name, or rather the number, chosen by Volkswagen to rename this special edition of the Golf R, “333”, is not accidental: presumably it will be the overall power which will be released by the engine hidden under the bonnet, the same also provided by the 20 Years Edition. What else do we know about this new limited series? Details are limited, also because the short teaser video released by Volkswagen R on its official Youtube channel reveals very few of the features that will differentiate this special edition of the model from its standard version.

What do we know

What it does reveal though is that, by default, it will be finished in a bright shade of yellow and will be complemented by a handful of blue accents, including the ‘R’ badging and brake calipers. Elsewhere you can see the black graphic “333” on the lower part of the doors, the black exterior mirrors, the black 19″ rims and an interesting Akrapovic exhaust system. There will also be changes inside the passenger compartment, in particular aesthetics: it will be about special graphics and some colorful accents which will match the yellow and blue of the bodywork.

Appointment on May 31st

The debut of the new Volkswagen Golf R 333 Limited Edition is set for May 31st. On that same date we will also find out if all the propulsion specifications of the 20 Years Edition will be confirmed. Said of the peak power of 333 HP, with the previous limited series of the Golf R it should also share the same maximum torque of 420 Nm. Appointment at the end of the month, therefore.