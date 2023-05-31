As promised, Volkswagen today unveiled the new one Golf R333, limited edition of the German compact note which, as can be deduced from the name, will be limited to 333 units in production. But that’s not all, because 333 is also the number of horses powered by the 2.0-litre four-cylinder EA888 engine, the same as the standard Golf R, along with a torque of 420Nmspecifications that allow this Golf R 333 to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 270 km/h.

Exclusive and more powerful

All things considered, it is the most exclusive and powerful version of the Golf ever made so far. As standard, the equipment of this extreme version of the compact car from the Wolfsburg house includes a signed R Performance exhaust system Akrapovich with titanium rear silencers and a set of 19″ Estoril wheels shod by semi-slick tyres. Aesthetically speaking, the new Golf R 333 stands out for the Lime Yellow metallic paint used for the external livery, the black roof and the decorative “333” decals present both inside and outside the passenger compartment.

A special Golf R

“The new Golf R 333 is the first model in the R family with specifications predefined by us that leaves no customers wishes unfulfilled in terms of performance thanks to its extensive standard equipment – said Hakim Halimi, Head of Product Marketing at Volkswagen R – With its special exterior colour, black painted roof and design decals with the ‘333’ logo on the sides, this Golf R will be offered in a hitherto unique combination. It is the first model of the R family whose production will be strictly limited to 333 units and with a numbered badge inside which makes each of these units truly unique”.

Equipment and prices

The standard equipment of the car also includes the premium Nappa leather sports seats with integrated headrests, the powerful IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights, the Harman Kardon audio system with 8+1 speakers and 480 W of total power, and all the state-of-the-art driver assistance systems contained in the IQ.DRIVE package. Orders will open on the German market next June 2ndwith prices starting from 76,410 euros.