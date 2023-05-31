.flaticon.flaticon-piston:before, .flaticon-timing-belt:before, .flaticon-tachometer:before, .flaticon-autolift:before { font-size: 44px; color:#333; text-align: center; display: block; width:100px; } .icons-main-number{ font-size: 24px; }

The 2.0 TSI engine of the Volkswagen Golf R arrives at 333 hpin the new special limited edition version which takes its name from the number of horses available (13 HP more than the “normal” R). 333 are also the specimens that can be purchased, which make this car the Most expensive golf everconsidered the price list of over 70,000 euros.

Volkswagen Golf R333

The new Golf model in a limited special edition of 333 units is based on the Golf R Performance from 320 HP, with the engine being brought up to 333 hp (245 kW) And 420Nm of torque. The sports car shares many features with the 20 Years Editionincluding the R-Performance Torque Vectoring with Vehicle Dynamics Manager, which distributes the drive force not only between the front and rear axles, but also between the two rear wheels.

Volkswagen Golf R333

At the guide you can select the profiles Drift and Specialsdesigned specifically for the track and the circuit of Nurburgring.

The Volkswagen Golf R 333 is also equipped with the R Performance exhaust system from Akrapovich with titanium terminals and 19-inch black Estoril rims with tyres semi-slick.

Akrapovič rear exhaust

The car reaches 270 km/h top speed and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds.

Volkswagen Golf R 333, as it is

Outside the Volkswagen Golf R 333 is recognizable fromto painting in Lime Yellow metallic; expands the range of colors of the Golf R, which includes Pure White, Lapis Blue Metallic And Deep Black Pearl Effect.

Golf R 333 limited series Golf R 333 side Golf R 333 rear 3/4 Golf R 333 rear spoiler Golf R 333 Akrapovic exhaust Golf R 333 decals with the 333 logo Golf R 333 cockpit dashboard Golf R 333 sports seats Golf R 333 limited edition badge Volkswagen Golf R 333 limited edition

Also the roof is painted of black and the bodywork is enriched by decals with the 333 logo on the sides.

ADAS on the Volkswagen Golf R 333

The standard equipment also includes premium sports seats in nappa leather (with integrated headrest) and the powerful matrix headlights by IQ.LIGHT LEDs (including Light and Vision package). Driver assistance systems ADAS are contained in the package IQ.DRIVE. These include the Travel Assist, the lane keeping system Lane Assist, the Emergency Assist and theAdaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop & Go function.

The interior of the Golf R 333

The Golf R 333 Limited Edition is also equipped with a central (front) airbag and a system of rear view camera. A system of Harman Kardon with 8+1 speakers and 480W of power total provides perfect sound indoors.

The most expensive Golf ever

With prices starting from 76,410 euros, the R 333 is the most expensive Golf ever. The 333 specimens of the special series are only for sale in Germany. At the time of launch it cannot be purchased in Italy.

Photo Volkswagen Golf R 333

