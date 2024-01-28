Only a few days have passed since the debut of the new Volkswagen Golf, yet the German car manufacturer has also decided to reveal the first official images of the most extreme variant R of the model. A prototype of the four-wheel drive version of the VW compact car was in fact immortalized during the Ice Race which took place in Zell am See, Austria, over the weekend: it will be placed at the top of the Volkswagen Golf range.

Debut in the summer

Its full debut is scheduled for the summer, but in the meantime the first official images of the Volkswagen Golf R have finally been released, and allow us to observe the model for the first time despite the commemorative camouflage livery for the 50th anniversary of the model. “Volkswagen R is our high-performance brand and has stood for sportiness and dynamic performance for over 20 years – explained the head of the R division, Reinhold Ivan – Here at the Ice Race the past meets the future. We can't wait for the Golf R, which is still hidden here, to celebrate its premiere this summer.”

Renovated interior

What do we know about the new Volkswagen Golf R? First of all from a point of view aesthetic there won't be many changes, but the interior will be a different matter extensively renovated through a new infotainment system, the reintroduction of physical buttons and a series of materials for a higher quality interior.

The last thermal

Under the hood should hide the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, although most likely with a slightly higher power to the 316 HP of the current model. Let's remember that the next one will be the latest petrol version of the Golf R, as VW's high-performance brand transitions to an all-electric range by 2030.