For famous the 20 years of the Volkswagen Golf R the house of Wolfsburg launches the special series 20 Years on the sportier version of its compact. This is model a limited edition, heir of the mythical R32. Compared to the standard Golf R it is more powerful than 13 CVwith the proven 2.0 turbo TSI which releases a power of 330 hpwith all-wheel drive 4Motion.

Features Volkswagen Golf Golf R 20 Years

The Golf R 20 Years is similar to the Golf R but is more powerful by 13 HP. The engine 2.0 TSI now releases 330 hp and thanks to the function Emotion Start reaches an initial regime up to 2,500 revolutions per minute and gives the car a sound worthy of one supercar.

Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years on the road

The driver from key R on the steering wheel can also select driving modes S and S + offer additional feedback each time the right control stick is pressed.

You can also select the Racing mode which improves driving dynamics while maintaining the turbo at constant speed and more responsive in the acceleration phase. The throttle valve also remains open during the release phases.

R button on the steering wheel of the Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years

The Golf R 20 Years also offers i Special and Drift profilesthe first, developed at Nürburgringmodify the parameters of the engine, all-wheel drive and gearbox to achieve higher cornering speedswithout sacrificing traction and driving stability. Drifton the other hand, it allows you to perform controlled drifting, since it requires a specific adjustment of the ESC and the Torque Vectoring.

Volkswagen Golf Golf R 20 Years as it is

Outside the Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years is characterized by some hints of blue on some specific parts of the bodywork. The blue R logo is featured on the front grille, on the two front fenders and on the tailgate.

Rear view of the Golf R 20 Years

The Golf R 20 Years comes standard with i 19 ″ Estoril alloy wheels, with mirrored, black or blue spokes. Outside is also present coat of arms 20 on the central pillar, while in the rear view it dominates rear spoileralong with the mighty Akrapovic exhaust.

The interior of the Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years

Sportiness at the highest levels also in the passenger compartment, where there are decorative inserts in carbon fiber (on the dashboard and in the door trims). The sport seats, front, are upholstered in nappa leather and are air-conditioned. On the steering wheel, on the other hand, the “R” key which activates the sportiest driving modes S and S +.

How much does it cost, Golf R 20 Years price

The Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years is a collector’s car and costs more 55,000 euros. It will go on sale from mid-2022 and will only be available until mid 2023.

Photo New Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years

