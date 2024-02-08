The new Golf GTI restyling is available exclusively with DSG automatic transmission. To satisfy the purists Volkswagen launched in Italy the Golf GTI MT Ultimatea final limited series equipped with 6-speed manual gearbox. This limited series, consisting of 110 specimens dedicated to the Italian market, was born on the basis of Golf GTI 8 pre-facelift and pays homage to the 110 HP of the original Golf GTI. It's an original way to say goodbye definitively to three pedals on the Golf GTI.

Volkswagen Golf GTI Ultimate manual transmission

The special series of the Golf GTI, the last with manual transmission, is available in Red White or blacklike the original, and is equipped with 19-inch alloy wheels two-tone or black. The design recalls the GTI aesthetic originswith mirror caps and contrasting stripes along the side.

Volkswagen Golf GTI MT Ultimate

To identify the special series on the bodywork, there are the GTI MT Ultimate logo on the front door pillar and the identification plate on the dashboard, visible from the right side window, which confirm that it belongs to the limited Italian series of 110 pieces.

Volkswagen Golf GTI Ultimate engine 245 HP

From a technical point of view, the Golf GTI MT Ultimate is powered by the engine TSI EA888 evo4 with direct injection, a 1,984 cm3 four-cylinder turbo that delivers a maximum power of 245 HP and a maximum torque of 370 Nm.

Volkswagen Golf GTI plate MT Ultimate 1/100 interior

The new Golf GTI, however, can count on an enhanced 265 HP unit, i.e. 20 HP more, and will be offered only with DSG automatic gearbox as standard.

Price, how much does the Golf GTI manual transmission cost

The list price of the Volkswagen Golf GTI MT Ultimate, in a limited series of 110 examples, is 52,950 Euroswith deliveries expected during spring 2024. The package includes:

IQ.Light Matrix LED headlights with Dynamic Light Assist

LED front fog lights with X-design and cornering function

Rear View reversing camera

Mirror Pack with Side Assist Plus lane change assistant and Rear Traffic Alert

Adaptive Chassis Control DCC adaptive suspension

Harman Kardon sound system

Keyless Entry opening and closing with anti-theft plus

Spare wheel

→ Golf GTI MT Ultimate: 52,950 euros

All photos of the Golf GTI MT Ultimate

Volkswagen Golf GTI MT Ultimate Golf GTI MT Ultimate front Golf GTI MT Ultimate front 3/4 19″ alloy wheels MT Ultimate 1/100 cockpit plate MT Ultimate upright plate Cockpit, manual gear lever Volkswagen Golf GTI MT Ultimate

