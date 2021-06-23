Secretly, this Volkswagen Golf Skylight is a bit blasphemous, because although the car was made especially for the (unfortunately canceled again in 2021) Wörthersee GTI Treffen, this is a plug-in hybrid GTE. The projects of the VW trainees must also clearly move with the times. In fact, the students have even completely left the powertrain, the 1.4 TSI in combination with an electric motor still delivers 245 hp and 400 Nm.

Thicker appearance

Where does the Golf GTE Skylight make the difference? Especially in his looks. The exterior will be painted white with Lapiz and Catalina blue accents, colors that are also reflected in the 20-inch BBS CC-R rims. The necessary stance is provided by a Bilstein PSS16 coilover set and the cherries on the cake come from the side skirts and the roof spoiler of the Golf R. Also nice are the black and white taillights and the 3D-printed double exhaust pipes, which give the GTE a nice touch. give GTI look.

Blue, blue, blue

Inside, it’s also blue, with the most striking element being a genuine GTE hologram just above the central display that would respond to inputs from the accelerator pedal. The blue accent color is really everywhere, from the steering wheel over the dashboard to the sports seats. In the case there is, as tradition demands of a tuning car, a heavy sound system of 3,100 watts. However, there is still room for an electric skateboard, to cover the last kilometers to your destination in a trendy way.

The only thing missing? A skylight, otherwise we wouldn’t understand the name. The Volkswagen Golf GTE Skylight will therefore not be on display in Wörthersee, but at VW’s Autostadt factory in Wolfsburg.