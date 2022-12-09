Golf will not abandon the Volkswagen range. With the advent of electrification and the promised offensive in this sense by the German giant the future of the compact had been questioned, but CEO Thomas Schafer took care of it to wipe out any doubts from the field: the ninth generation of Golf will arrive on the road. And it will do so with an all-electric powertrain, given that Golf will enter right into the ID range of the German brand: its debut is expected between 2027 and 2028, when the thermal version of the model will reach the end of its life cycle.

“Golf and GTI are iconic brands for us, it would be crazy to let them die and make them disappear. We will remain faithful to the ID range, but the iconic models will continue to exist – Schafer’s words reported by Autocar – VW could therefore have an ID. Golf in range. Anyway, we will not give up the Golf name“. The number one of the German brand mentioned the ID. Buzz as an example of an iconic model that has been relaunched in the ID electric range, adding that the brand’s new electric models will not necessarily have to follow a numerical denomination as has happened to date. Schafer himself let it be known that any ID. Golf would not debut as a replacement for the ID. 3 considering the different proportions, dimensions and positioning: “There will be room for both models, yes. The ID. 3 it was never a Golf heirI would define it more as a Golf Plus”.

At least in words, therefore, the two models they will not merge into one model and indeed there will be room in the range for both the ID. 3 and for the ID. Golf: according to the latest rumors, the latter will be placed among the imminent city car ID. 2 and the ID. 3 in the future, and will probably be built on top of it of architecture SSP extension which within the next few years will replace the current MEB platform dedicated to the creation of fully electric models.