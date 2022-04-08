In the Netherlands we have the habit of decorating roundabouts with flowers or works of art. For example, near Lopik there is a roundabout that looks like a kind of small Teletubbie hill. 85,000 euros worth of gold is buried in that roundabout. That gold is of course not visible, because art. You could mistake this Volkswagen Golf for the next fun piece of art.

You can interpret the incidental artwork as a reflection of our performance-oriented society; how we just keep aiming for the top without looking at what lies ahead – and what we have. What do you think, can we continue learning for art analysts? The incident took place near Almere. The temporary exhibition has since been removed by the recovery company.

The driver of the Volkswagen Golf took the instruction ‘straight over the roundabout’ a little too seriously and drove into the tree in the middle of the structure. The tree did not make itself known and partly remained standing, leaving the Golf with its wheels in the air. According to Fire Facts luckily the injuries were minor.

VIDEO: This Suzuki Swift did the same, but a little harder The Swift flies meters through the air See also Experts warn against too short distances

Thanks to Rick for the tip!