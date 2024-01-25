The new Volkswagen Golf was officially unveiled as a world premiere. The restyling of the eighth generation of the German compact arrives in the year of the 50th anniversary of the launch of this model, which took place in 1974. The facelift brings with it some stylistic innovations, with a new luminous signature and backlit logo, software updates of the infotainment system and the driving assistance package, as well as an upgrade of the engines, with the plug-in hybrid versions now offering an electric range of up to 100 km. The range of the new Volkswagen Golf 2024 for Italy will be composed of the five-door body version and Variant, with the Life, Style and R-Line trim levels as well as GTE and GTI.

The Life installation

The entry level will not be imported to our market, with the Life which will therefore open the Golf line-up. On this version you will find the chrome package, the external rear-view mirrors with memory function, the wireless charging function for the smartphone, the external courtesy lighting, the three-colour soft lights inside, the front comfort seats with lumbar support, the leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel and ACC adaptive cruise control. The standard equipment also includes 16-inch alloy wheels.

The Volkswagen Golf Style and R-Line

At the center of the range and in a sportier key we find Style and R-Line. On the first we find 17-inch alloy wheels, customized bumpers with chrome strips in the Style design and Performance headlights with illuminated VW logo on the front. Inside, the equipment is rounded off by sporty comfort seats with ArtVelours upholstery, 14-way electric adjustment for the driver's seat and 30-colour mood lighting. The rear view camera is also standard. The Golf R-Line, however, differs from the Golf Style due to the dedicated bumpers in the R-Line design with numerous elements in glossy black, the sill trims also in glossy black and the 17-inch black alloy wheels with mirror-turned external surfaces . The interior features differ in the leather-covered multifunction sports steering wheel with gear shift paddles (for versions with DSG dual clutch automatic transmission), the selection of the driving profile and the top-of-the-range sports seats with R-Line fabric upholstery.

The new GTE and GTI

The new Volkswagen Golfs GTE and GTI they share the new GT design of the front, with the large honeycomb grille integrated into the bumper, on the sides of which there are aerodynamic elements as well as the front spoiler which recalls a racing splitter. Another distinctive element of these GTs is the colored stripe in the upper part of the grille and above the new headlights which in the case of the Golf GTI is traditionally red, while in the Golf GTE it is blue. At the rear, the two models have differences: The Golf GTI is equipped with a round chrome tailpipe to the left and right of the black diffuser. Instead of tailpipes, the Golf GTE features a refined chrome molding above the diffuser. The standard alloy wheels for both models are 17-inch Richmonds. Inside, the Golf GTI and Golf GTE are equipped with Top sports seats with a checked pattern and a leather-covered multifunction sports steering wheel. On the GTI we find red elements for decorative stitching, the frame of the front headrests and the central steering wheel plate while the Golf GTE instead focuses on blue. Other standard details on both models include the aluminum-framed gear lever knob, 30-colour mood lighting, 3-zone Climatronic and the large, top-of-the-range Discover infotainment system. For the first time, the Golf GTI can also be equipped with carbon fiber interior trim on request.