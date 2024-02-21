The new Volkswagen Golf is preparing to arrive in Italy. The restyling of the eighth generation of the German best seller is available for orders, with pre-booking also starting for the Variant version. The renewed compact from Wolfsburg will be available in our country with a price starting from 30,150 Euros and from 31,100 Euros for the station wagon version. Alternatively, it will also be possible to purchase the special Edition Plus edition with a monthly installment of 259 euros per month.

Three trim levels, petrol and hybrid engines

The Volkswagen Golf range for Italy will be based on three setups, the entry level Life and the Style and R-Line versions. The German compact will be offered with a wide choice of engines including two 1.5 TSI turbo petrol engines with 85 kW (115 HP) and 110 kW (150 HP) with 6-speed manual gearbox and two 48V mild hybrid turbo petrol engines 1.5 eTSI with 7-speed DSG gearbox with the same power. The 48V mild hybrid system uses braking energy recovery to store electrical energy which can then be used for traction.

When starting off, this additional power significantly improves performance. At the same time, the efficient 48 V technology and the temporary shutdown of the 1.5 TSI evo2 enable very low consumption. All four are state-of-the-art four-cylinder engines with VTG variable turbine geometry turbocharger and Active Cylinder Management ACTplus).

Diesel and in the future the new PHEV

To these are added the efficient turbo dieselsl 2.0 TDI SCR in two power levels: 85 kW (115 HP) with 6-speed manual gearbox and 110 kW (150 HP) with 7-speed DSG gearbox. Furthermore, in the coming months, the second generation of the plug-in hybrid power supply will be launched with WLTP ranges of around 100 km and the possibility of DC charging at up to 50 kWh.