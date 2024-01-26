The interiors of Volkswagen Golf 2024 have been significantly updated thanks to the introduction of the new infotelematic system MIB4. This fourth generation system has a touch display available in two formats, 10.4 inches And 12.9 inches, with renewed graphics and touch buttons for easier adjustment of the climate control and volume. Digital instrumentation 10.2 inch Digital Cockpit it is standard, with physical buttons on the multifunction steering wheel.

Volkswagen Golf interior / passenger compartment

In the interior of the 2024 Volkswagen Golf, the main changes focus on the instrumentation and on systems infotainment.

The interior of the Golf GTE

The automaker has completely revised the hardware and software, adopting the fourth generation modular infotainment system MIB4. The user experience is significantly improved and simplified thanks to one new design and menu structure on the touch display.

The infotainment system, which is intuitive in various areas, is therefore available with 16:9 display in two sizes: 10.4 inches for the access version and 12.9 inches for the top of the range version, which will be standard on the Italian range.

12.9″ infotainment display

The new MIB4 displays, with a similar style to a Tablet, are visually separated. Furthermore, i touch cursors they have been redesigned, now illuminated and easier to use to adjust the temperature and volume. For the Golf and the Golf Variant, the Windshield Head-Up Display.

Volkswagen Golf trunk, space on board

The interior space has remained unchanged, with the trunk having a space of 380 litreswhich they become 1,237 litres with the rear seat folded down.

The Golf's boot has 380 liters of cargo space

On the Golf Variant the minimum declared trunk capacity is 611 litresbut this can be extended further 1,600 litres folding down the rear seatbacks in a 60/40 configuration using the internal levers.

New controls in the cockpit of the Golf 8.5

Volkswagen's new MIB4 systems in the Golf 8.5 present intuitive controls based on an innovative display menu structure. The display is divided into two touch barsthe top bar (top) and the bottom bar (bottom), along with a large Home screen in the center. In detail above top bars integrates commands for direct access to the main menu, the Car Control Center and other individually assignable functions.

In the center is the Home screenwhich allows you to freely configure the graphic panels with the main apps, such as navigation and radio, along with new functions.

Volkswagen Golf GTE 12.9″ infotainment display

Below bottom bar, allows permanent access to the air conditioning and seat climate control, along with the Home button to return to the central screen at any time.

Golf voice command with ChatGPT

Volkswagen's MIB4 system also integrates theIDA voice assistant based on natural language, developed in collaboration with Cerence. This assistant also integrates AI-based chatbot, ChatGPT and allows the use of voice commands to control various functions, including the air conditioner, telephone and navigation system. Furthermore, it allows you to access online information from different areas, such as weather forecasts and general knowledge questions.

All interior / passenger compartment photos of the new Golf

