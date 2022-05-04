About 2,500 workers will be affected; this will be the fifth collective vacation at the factory since the beginning of the pandemic

Volkswagen will give collective vacations of 20 days to workers at the factory in São Bernardo do Campo, in the ABC region of São Paulo. The reason for the temporary interruption of activities is lack of components.

The factory has around 8,200 workers, 4,500 of which are in production. According to the region’s Metalworkers Union, around 2,500 employees will be affected. They will be stopped from the 9th to the 28th of May.

The union coordinator, José Roberto Nogueira da Silva, told Newspaper that, in addition to semiconductors, which have become globally scarce during the covid-19 pandemic, other components and parts that affect production are lacking.

“It was no different from what is happening in other factories in the country. There is a demand for production, but with the scarcity of parts, the factory cannot meet the final consumer. We look forward to resuming as soon as possible.“, said. The automaker produces around 800 vehicles a day.

This will be the fifth collective vacation at Volkswagen do ABC since the pandemic began, in March 2020. About 2 months ago, the factory had resumed operating in 2 shifts, after having its activities reduced due, mainly, to lack of semiconductors.

The estimate of the company’s leadership is that the supply of semiconductors will improve this year. However, inventories should only normalize around 2025.

“The situation should improve in 2023, but the structural problem is still not fully resolved.”, Arno Antlitz, an executive at the company, told the German newspaper Boersen-Zeitung. According to him, industry analysts estimate that, in 2023, production will return to 2019 levels.

In addition to automobiles, other sectors were affected by the lack of semiconductors, such as electronics. With the new outbreak of covid-19 in China, several component factories were forced to stop production, affecting the entire chain.