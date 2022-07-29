Positive financial situation for the Volkswagen group. In fact, in the first half of the year, the turnover of the German giant proved to be stable at 132.3 billion euros, up by 2% compared to 2021, with the operating result growing by 16.1% to 13 , 2 billion euros. Also optimistic sales forecastsdespite having contracted by 22.2% to 3.98 billion in the second quarter, while profits in the first six months of the year are rose to 10.6 billionwith the new growth target of between 8 and 13% and with an operating margin that should be between 7 and 8.5%.

All the potentials obstacles that they could present themselves (and which largely did) in front of Volkswagen have been overcome without too many hitches: from the war between Russia and Ukraine to the pandemic, passing through the shortage of components to the soaring prices of raw materials. An extremely positive result, therefore, as also recognized by the CFO of Volkswagen, Arno Antlitz: “Despite unprecedented global challenges, we demonstrate one considerable financial strength. The group expects the product mix to normalize in the second half of the year as the semiconductor situation is expected to improve and we have a solid order backlog ”. Optimism therefore filters in view of the future for the German giant, given that, as today’s Corriere della Sera explains, the prospects for the whole of 2022 have been confirmed.

There strategy Volkswagen is clear and above all distinct according to the brands: the goal is to increase volumes with premium brands, Audi and Porsche above all, while containing costs on volume ones such as Volkswagen, Skoda and Seat. Continuing to focus on electrification is the top priority: sales of new battery electric vehicles have hit 217,000, up 27% thanks to a boom in registrations in Western Europe with + 40% of orders. In view of the future, the German giant plans to increase production of the ID.4 in the USA up to 7,000 units per month.