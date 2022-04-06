Volkswagen is ready to revolutionize its range to speed up the electrification process. The German carmaker is in fact preparing to pick up many thermal models by the end of the decade and sell fewer cars overall with the aim of focusing on manufacturing more profitable premium vehicles: word of Arno Antlitz, financial head of the German group, who, when asked to the Financial Times microphones, revealed some details about the green offensive that the company is preparing to undertake.

“The key goal is not growth – his words reported to Reuters – We are more focused on quality and margins, rather than volume and market share ”. Volkswagen’s chief financial officer added that by the end of the decade the group will reduce by 60% its European range of petrol and diesel cars, currently made up of over 100 models distributed among the different brands. A rather clear strategy that Volkswagen is ready to implement: the company has been trying for decades to increase profits by selling more cars every year, but now it seems to have changed its approach, following a growth path in which quality matters by far. more than quantity. On the other hand, we are living in an era of profound changes in the automotive sectoras Volkswagen also knows, forced to change the cards to try to keep up with Tesla.