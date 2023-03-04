In 2023 the Volkswagen Group expects that global vehicle deliveries will reach around 9.5 million, thanks above all to the conspicuous order backlog, with the problems of the semiconductor logistics and supply chain which should ease over the course of the year. Furthermore, a 10-15% increase in turnover is expected compared to the previous year and, in terms of operating result, a return on sales of between 7.5 and 8.5% is expected. In the Automotive Division, the R&D ratio should be around 8% and the capex-to-turnover ratio around 6.5%. The Volkswagen Group expects a sharp increase in reported net cash flow in 2023. Net liquidity is expected to range between 35 and 40 billion euros; this includes the inflows and outflows of funds in connection with the payment of the extraordinary and ordinary dividend of €11 billion, both due in 2023. The return on investment (ROI) is expected to be between 12 and 15%.