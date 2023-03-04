The VW Group has announced its financial and commercial results for 2022, deliveries decrease but profitability improves
Deliveries down, profitability up. Volkswagen Group it also joins the other car brands, experiencing a decline in 2022 as regards registrations but an increase in profits thanks to a product mix and new price lists which contributed to closing last year with a 13% growth of operating profit, amounting to 22.5 billion euros. Turnover is also up, at 279.2 billion euros, which is worth +12% compared to the previous year. The Volkswagen Group also had to contend with not an easy situationdictated above all by the aftermath of the pandemic with the shortage of semiconductors and delays in logistics that have inevitably conditioned the results of the Wolfsburg giant.
In 2022 deliveries of 100% electric vehicles (BEV) grew 26%, totaling 572,100 units and a 7% share of deliveries. The Group is therefore on track to reach 20% BEV of total deliveries in 2025 and 50% in 2030. Overall revenues grew by 11.6%, reaching 279.2 billion euros, thanks to sales of better equipped vehicles, a stronger mix and continued price discipline. Operating profit before special items amounted to 22.5 (20.0) billion euros, which corresponds to an operating margin before special items of 8.1% (8.0). Pre-tax profit increased 9.5% to 22 (20.1) billion euros. Profit after tax rose 2.6% to 15.8 (15.4) billion euros.
In 2023 the Volkswagen Group expects that global vehicle deliveries will reach around 9.5 million, thanks above all to the conspicuous order backlog, with the problems of the semiconductor logistics and supply chain which should ease over the course of the year. Furthermore, a 10-15% increase in turnover is expected compared to the previous year and, in terms of operating result, a return on sales of between 7.5 and 8.5% is expected. In the Automotive Division, the R&D ratio should be around 8% and the capex-to-turnover ratio around 6.5%. The Volkswagen Group expects a sharp increase in reported net cash flow in 2023. Net liquidity is expected to range between 35 and 40 billion euros; this includes the inflows and outflows of funds in connection with the payment of the extraordinary and ordinary dividend of €11 billion, both due in 2023. The return on investment (ROI) is expected to be between 12 and 15%.
