The picture of the ‘flying cars’ It is something that was always present in every movie from about ten years ago that talked about the future. However, it seems that this invention is slow to arrive. Several manufacturers are investigating this, and the latest to join has been the German Volkswagen.

The largest car manufacturer in Europe has confirmed in a statement that it is studying the development of these flying vehicles in China. “We are investigating potential concepts and partners in a feasibility study to identify the possibility of industrializing this approach,” he explains.

In this way, made it official that “vertical mobility” could be the next step for Volkswagen to innovate in driving, with these personal air travel.

Why in China and the difficulty of the devised plan

What is the reason why Volkswagen has gone to China to test them and not on its continent? The truth is that the Asian country is the largest automobile market in the world, and above all it is the main customer of the German manufacturer.

In the last year has sold three times as many electric vehicles and deliveries of plug-in hybrid cars have also grown by 175%, shows that for the moment innovation is not doing badly at all. Nevertheless, vertical mobility is more complex than electric, since the cars would travel with drones or even airplanes and would also need a regulation that would take years to make.

Recently, Volkswagen China CEO Stephan Wöllenstein confirmed in an interview that a first advance would be to develop a licensed drone, in order to help future participation in the mobility market through the air, and not through the street.

It is neither the first nor will it be the last to join

Volkswagen has been the last manufacturer to join, for the moment, the list of companies that have chosen to innovate in this regard and try to develop a ‘flying car’. It will probably not be the last, since it is an idea published in many places, and present in the plans of most companies.

For example, Last month at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, both Uber and Hyundai showed how they intended to create an electronic flying taxi. In November, another German company, Lilium, made official the announcement of the opening of its first center within the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) industry, in Orlando (USA). It is also developing an airplane car of this type.

Before, in September, the Japanese company Sky Drive Inc. even made a public demonstration. Companies like Porsche, Toyota or Daimler are supporting new companies within this very specific sector so that they continue to provide new innovations in the search for the definitive model that is consolidated in the market.