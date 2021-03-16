Herbert Diess, president of the Volkswagen group, two weeks ago at the Seat plant in Martorell. Reuters

Volkswagen estimates the cost of transforming the Seat plant in Martorell to manufacture electric vehicles at 2,400 million euros, an investment that also requires the construction of a battery factory in Spain. This has been said by the CEO of the German group, Herbert Diess, who has stated in a telematic press conference that the success of this operation will depend on the “clear commitment” of the European Union, in reference to the resources that the mechanism Next Generation EU. Seat has stated that it plans to invest 5,000 million until 2025.

Diess, who has assured to be confident with the success of the plan that contemplates manufacturing electric cars and batteries in Spain, has affirmed that the group “needs the same support” that other investments receive in other areas of Europe. He specifically referred to the aid received by investments in Eastern Europe, which represent between 30% and 35% of the investment, or the “billions of euros” that Tesla received to install its first plant battery in Berlin. “It is the responsibility of the Spanish Government,” said the executive, whom he considered “committed.”

Volkswagen also assumes that vehicles less than four meters long, such as the Polo or the T-Cross that are manufactured at the Pamplona plant, can become profitable in the electric car market, which would add viability to the Seat’s project to develop a small electric vehicle in Spain for the entire group.

Volkswagen’s electric bet already seems unavoidable, although it does not aim to be simple. The Volkswagen Group, which competes with Toyota for being the world’s largest automobile producer, expects electric vehicles to account for half of its sales, while in Europe that percentage will reach 60%. Its roadmap is slower and heavier than that proposed by Volvo and Ford, who consider that 100% of their cars sold in 2030 will be electric. Volkswagen has sold up to one million electrified vehicles this year, while in 2020 sales stood at 422,100 units. Of these, 230,000 were fully electric.

“In 2035 most vehicles will be electric,” Herbert Diess, the group’s CEO, said at a press conference, although he assured that battery-powered cars will not be the best solution for all regions and has left open the possible use of other technologies.

Volkswagen’s forecasts come a day after announcing its intention to unseat the US group Tesla as a manufacturer of electric vehicles with a serious commitment to develop new models and, above all, a network of six battery factories in Europe to supply its offensive of electric models and thus lower prices.

Diess has affirmed that the transformation towards the electric vehicle will not be easy and that it will not happen overnight. In fact, he has ensured that this conversion from the combustion engine to the electric one will require two generations of vehicles. And that the electrification part is the simplest compared to a more complex one, based on digitization to advance the connected and autonomous vehicle. In 2035, he has predicted, 40% will be autonomous vehicles.

At the press conference on Tuesday, Volkswagen has shown more than ever a dense web of alliances in order to carry out the necessary advances and investments that will allow the automotive industry to make the leap for this decade. If last Monday the group unveiled its alliance with Iberdrola, Enel and BP to ensure the electrical load, this Tuesday it has shown a fortnight of alliances that should promote the digitization of the group, based on three different platforms that should be ready from 2024 .

Electrification and digitization are the ways in which Volkswagen wants to boost the group’s profitability, which it expects to reach around 7% in 2025, somewhat above what was proposed two weeks ago by the Stellantis group.

Seat returns to losses due to covid

The Spanish brand Seat posted an operating loss of 339 million euros in 2020, compared to a profit of 445 million euros recorded a year earlier, according to data released Tuesday by the Volkswagen group.

The firm based in Martorell (Barcelona) entered Red numbers last year, mainly due to the negative effects derived from the economic and health crisis linked to the coronavirus, although its forecast is to regain profitability this year.