Early next year the Vatican will take an important step towards reducing CO2 emissions, taking delivery of just under 40 cars fully electric from the ID family. of the Volkswagen brand. An important first step to achieve the ambitious objective set by the Holy See for 2030: to make its fleet of vehicles carbon neutral, i.e. free of emissions harmful to the environment, as envisaged by the program “Ecological conversion 2030“.

Volkswagen-Vatican agreement

To achieve this objective, therefore, it is necessary to gradually replace existing vehicles with new electric ones, in order to make the entire fleet neutral from the point of view of CO2 emissions by the end of the decade. The agreement between the Vatican State and Volkswagen, chosen as a partner in this ambitious project, fits into this context. Through Volkswagen Financial Servicesthe company will supply the Vatican City State with a fleet of cars starting from the beginning of 2024.

First ID.3 delivered

In recent days the first two ID.3 Pro Performance were delivered personally by Imelda Labbé, Member of the Board of Management for Marketing, Sales and After-Sales at Volkswagen, and Christian Dahlheim, Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Financial Services AG. But this is only the first step of the collaboration between the parties: in subsequent phases, more and more zero-emission vehicles will be delivered also to other brands of the group, with the ultimate goal of completely replacing the entire fleet with electric vehicles by 2030.

Ambitious project

“Fleet electrification is becoming increasingly important globally. In the future, we will also offer Vatican employees the guidance of our IDs. it’s a great achievement and honors and highlights the attractiveness of ID models. 100% electric”, said Imelda Labbé during the delivery of the vehicles in the Vatican. To her words were added those of Christian Dahlheim: “We are pleased to support the Vatican City in this important project. For us it is something very special and shows who we absolutely are competitive with our mobility solutions.”

Source: modo.volkswagengroup.it