Supply chain problems, a shortage of key components, the war between Russia and Ukraine: these are all factors that are affecting the group’s production and sales operations. Volkswagenwhich has nevertheless decided to keep its growth prospects intact in view of the end of 2022. This means that the German group continues to expect an increase in sales on an annual basis that will be around between 8% and 13%plus an operating profit margin of 7.0% -8.5%.

About the global manufacturing networkwhich according to the group itself allowed it to move a series of components to the regions and brands that needed them most globally. “As a truly global company, we have extensive manufacturing capabilities in all major markets around the world, in terms of growth and sales. – the words of the CEO Herbert Diess reported by Reuters – Our global setup has helped us mitigate many of the negative effects we are currently seeing ”. The number one of the German group reiterated in fact how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is throwing the automotive sector into a scenario of uncertainty higher and higher: it is difficult for Volkswagen at the moment to understand what the real impact the war will have on its business.