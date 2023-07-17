Volkswagen, which left Russia, did not recognize debts to GAZ for 28.4 billion rubles

The German auto concern Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, which left the Russian market, did not recognize the claims of the Gorky Automobile Plant (GAZ) in the amount of 28.4 billion rubles. It was, among other things, about compensation for the disruption in the supply of diesel engines for the contract assembly of Volkswagen and Skoda cars at a plant in Nizhny Novgorod, reports “b”.

The leadership of GAZ considered that the former partner violated a number of obligations. Thus, the claims of the Russian auto company also included 20.7 billion rubles of lost profits, 2.4 billion rubles of lost investments in the assembly line and 5.2 billion rubles of damage in favor of car factory distributors due to lack of car supplies. Another 40,000 euros GAZ intends to receive for undelivered containers.

Related materials:

The representative of the company, Irina Likhacheva, during a meeting in the Nizhny Novgorod Arbitration Court, said that Volkswagen did not unilaterally terminate the agreement on the preliminary supply of 768 diesel engines, therefore, the European company did not agree with the presence of any losses incurred. In addition, according to her, the affected car dealers were mainly legal entities affiliated with the Gorky Automobile Plant. VW believes that the losses of the car factory and dealers were actually falsified by the plaintiff. As for the claims for the payment of lost investments in the assembly line, they are not subject to compensation, since the funds were invested long before the signing of the contract for the supply of engines, the defendant’s representative concluded.

The German automaker refused to assemble Volkswagen and Skoda cars at a plant in Nizhny Novgorod after the start of the military conflict in Ukraine. GAZ management filed a lawsuit against Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft in March 2023. Initially, the requirements of the Russian company were estimated at 15.6 billion rubles, but later increased to 28.4 billion rubles. One of the main reasons for going to court was the termination of the agreement on contract assembly in Nizhny Novgorod by the former partner.