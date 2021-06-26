Veronica Lopez

Auto parts suppliers will keep a brake on their activities for the next few days due to the fact that the auto assembly plant Volkswagen of Mexico It will prolong work stoppages after being affected by the shortage of semiconductors.

The companies that provide logistics services and production of harnesses Schnellecke Seglo and Fujikura, respectively, they announced through the union representation that their client Volkswagen de México will extend unemployment dates and reduce production, for which they will be forced to stop operations.

Schnellecke specified that the unionized personnel dedicated to the Tiguan segment will be unemployed as of the third shift of the Sunday June 27 and will resume work next Tuesday, July 6 in the first shift.

For its part, Fujikura announced that the segment dedicated to the supply of Tiguan will continue to be unemployed until next Tuesday in July, while the Taos line will resume work on July 1.

Work stoppage implies that workers are paid 50 percent of their salarySo that the days of inactivity are taken into account of vacations.

Since the beginning of this year, Volkswagen de México has carried out several technical shutdowns alternately in its three production segments, Jetta, Taos and Tiguan, due to the shortage of components.

