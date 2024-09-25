The situation around Volkswagen continues to be anything but rosy. The spectre of closure of some factories in Germany continues to be alive, just like that of the dismissal of 30,000 employees. The head of personnel at the Wolfsburg giant also expressed his opinion on the issue in the last few hours, Gunnar Kilianwho appeared before the press before starting wage negotiations with the Ig Metall union.

Volkswagen crisis

“Volkswagen wants to remain the leading group on the vehicle production volume front in Germany – Kilian’s words reported by Ansa – The situation is difficult and serious, also because there is international competition that threatens to reach here. We must increase productivity and lower costs to be able to finance our production ourselves. Our company and our employees are at stake”.

A thoughtful support from politics

In short, the situation remains complicatedalso in light of what was declared in recent days by a member of the German government, the German Minister of Economy Robert Habeck. “Politics must ensure that we are sending the right signals to the market – he explained during his visit to the German brand’s car centre in Emden – But Volkswagen will have to solve most of its problems on its own“.