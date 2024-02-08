With the arrival of the new Passat – which is only available as a station wagon – you would say that the death warrant for the Arteon Shooting Brake has been signed. Especially at a time when people only want SUVs, Volkswagen is certainly not going to maintain a niche station. And indeed: last year VW confirmed that the Arteon will be discontinued, but they are now backtracking. Good thing, too.

The amazing Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake is alive and well, a VW spokesperson confirmed to German Engine1. The brand plans to produce the car at least until 2026. The sedan version of the Arteon has been killed. And since the Passat does not come as a sedan, there is only the Volkswagen ID.7 if you want a VW sedan here.

How much does an Arteon Shooting Brake cost in the Netherlands?

You can only order the Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake in the Netherlands with a 190 hp petrol engine and a DSG gearbox. In the configurator you will spend at least 63,790 euros. In Belgium you even have a diesel for 55,000 euros. Of course you want it in red, so add at least 900 euros. You do not agree with the small navigation screen and the basic speaker set. You know: just count on at least 76.00 euros for a nice one in the Netherlands.

In Germany they still supply the Arteon Shooting Brake R with 320 hp and four-wheel drive for less than 70,000 euros. It is perhaps the coolest Volkswagen of the moment, but unfortunately you almost never hear anyone talking about it. In a few years it will undoubtedly do very well with collectors and Volkswagen fans. More sensible people would do well to take a look at the well-known sales sites, where there are still some plug-in hybrids for sale. Cooler than a Passat GTE, right?