Estadão Content
08/23/2024 – 13:11

Volkswagen confirmed this Friday, the 23rd, that it will invest R$13 billion in its three factories in São Paulo, within the program, which began in 2022, which foresees R$16 billion for operations in Brazil until 2028. As previously announced, the remaining amount, R$3 billion, will be invested in the São José dos Pinhais factory, in Paraná, where Volks will produce the Novo Virtus sedan, starting in 2025, and a new pickup truck.

The automaker’s factory in São Bernardo do Campo, in the ABC region of São Paulo, will receive two new models, while the Taubaté unit, in the interior of the state, will have a model, also new, entirely developed in Brazil.

The investments announced this Friday by Volkswagen also include the engine factory in São Carlos, which will receive a new engine to equip hybrid cars.

The value of the investment had already been announced on Thursday by the government of São Paulo when announcing the agenda of Governor Tarcísio de Freitas, who was participating in the ceremony at the Volks factory in São Bernardo do Campo. The unit currently assembles the Virtus, Novo Polo and Nivus models, as well as the Saveiro pickup truck.

To attract investment, the São Paulo government will release R$1 billion in ICMS credits that were being withheld, as it did in the investments announced by Toyota in April last year, in the production of hybrid cars in Sorocaba.

Investments will also be made to Volkswagen’s design and engineering center in São Bernardo do Campo. Volkswagen’s launch schedule through 2028 includes 16 new vehicles, including the debut of the first hybrid cars produced by the automaker in Brazil, as well as fully electric models.

The company also reports that the factories in ABC and Taubaté will use energy generated by biomethane supplied by Raízen, reducing carbon emissions from the production process by up to 99%, compared to energy generation from fossil fuels.

Volkswagen’s factories in São Paulo, plus the parts and accessories distribution center in Vinhedo, directly employ 10,000 people. The number of jobs increases to 100,000 when jobs at suppliers are added.