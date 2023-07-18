Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is optimistic about this exercise. In the first half of the year, the figures seem to support their forecasts, since once the production crisis derived from the shortage of semiconductors has been overcome, sales return to normal, despite not reaching the figures prior to the pandemic.

According to Alberto Teichman, director of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, its specialization strategy has strengthened the brand in the ‘commerce’ segment, which continues to gain weight in the total market. “This, together with the good product cycle in which we are immersed, allows us to be optimistic with a view not only to the end of 2023, but also to the year of 2024”, analyzes the manager.

For this year, Teichman foresees a market of around 150,000 units, which would mean an increase of 25% compared to the volume of 2022. «We are far from that barrier of 190,000/200,000 vehicles, which would be the volume that corresponds to a market like Spanish,” he explains.

With registrations of 6,600 units between January and June, the brand achieved a penetration rate of 9.1% and growth of 43.7% compared to the same period in 2022. An increase clearly higher than that of the total market, which stood at 26.6%, with 72,150 registered units. Also noteworthy is the increase in the volume of orders, of more than 70%.

By models, Caddy continues to be the model that generates the highest volume of registrations, with 2,493 units accumulated in the first semester and a growth of 53%. The T range –Transporter, Caravelle, Multivan and California- is also evolving very positively, with an increase of more than 25% in the first six months (2,661 units). The result of California stands out especially, which has registered a rise of 60% (488 units). Of the new Amarok, which has been put up for sale just a few weeks ago, there is still no representative data.

Alberto Teichman, director of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles



In addition, with close to 400 units in these first months, the launch of the ID. Buzz represents a very important step in its electrification strategy. The 7-seater Multivan PHEV is also having a good reception, with its plug-in hybrid version taking 60% of the total orders for the model. The order book for Multivan and ID. Buzz amounts to 1,000 units.

According to Teichman, the good reception of a vehicle that could initially be considered “niche” stands out, although he hopes that the sales and reception of the electric ID. Buzz, get even better when the long wheelbase version with up to 7 seats arrives.

The ID. Buzz and the Multivan PHEV allow us to enter new market segments and expand our customer base. With these two models we are competing in the passenger car market and bringing new proposals to the segment of family vehicles and as an alternative to SUVs”, explains Alberto Teichman.

Precisely one of the priority objectives of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ GRIP 2030 corporate strategy is to increase the percentage of BEV vehicle sales, which will reach 55% in 2030.

The range of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will be completed with other models such as the Caddy PHEV and the successor to the T6 which, in the case of the Transporter, will have a 100% electric version, as well as a PHEV variant and a version with a diesel engine.