Volkswagen finally seems to be coming to its senses again. The brand promised last year that they will replace the touch-sensitive surfaces on the steering wheel with real buttons. Very nice. VW is already fantasizing about the next step when it comes to steering wheel controls, but maybe someone should save the brand for themselves. The latest patents promise little good.

The round steering wheel with indicators on the column is actually already perfect. It’s worked great for years, it’s intuitive and no one has ever really asked for change. Tesla removed the stems behind the steering wheel for clunky turn signal buttons, and to top it all off, the steering wheel suddenly wasn’t round anymore. You could say this is a lesson for all manufacturers: leave the steering wheel alone.

No buds or stems

Volkswagen filed patent applications in July of a steering wheel without buttons and without stems. The controls for the turn signals, light switches and wipers are in the hoop of the steering wheel itself. So you have to press, for example, ‘two o’clock’ with your thumb to turn on the turn signal to the right. The system is so smart that the buttons do nothing if you just keep your hands in that place.

How do you know exactly where to press on the steering wheel? The steering wheel shows which button is where at what time. To make it more confusing: the buttons change places. Depending on the situation, the steering wheel shows other functions. The steering wheel would provide haptic and visual feedback when the driver successfully pressed a button.

Nice for a study model

The idea behind the buttons in the wheel of the steering wheel is nice for a concept car, but let’s hope that this system never sees the light of day. You already know that the turn signal will turn on accidentally at unfortunate moments or that you will lose it when you drive through a roundabout. And do the pressure-sensitive surfaces continue to work well after 200,000 kilometers of steering?

For the time being, there are no signals that Volkswagen wants to implement the patent in production cars. And that’s a good thing. Normally ‘that’s how we’ve been doing it for years’ is not a good argument, but in the case of a round handlebar with stems behind it, it clearly is. Fortunately, Volkswagen will first come up with cars with real old-fashioned buttons on the steering wheel.