L’CEOthe CEO a head of the Volkswagen Herbert Diessthe mastermind behind the German automaker’s multibillion-dollar push towards electric vehicles, will leave the company on September 1 after being forced to resign by union leaders and shareholders.

The German CEO, who took over in the years following the VW emissions scandal, will be replaced by the CEO of Porsche and former VW manager Oliver Blume.

The choices on the Diess electric are not liked

We talk about “resignation” for Diees following the pressures of VW supervisory boardwhich is controlled by a free alliance of workers’ representatives And from the state of the Lower Saxonythe second largest shareholder of the company. The board of directors, made up of 20 representatives of VW shareholders and the Porsche-Piëch family, voted unanimously to replace Diess.

Volkswagen boss fired, Diees sent home why?

Diees, 63, had made his own “Electrical mission” to chase rival Tesla in order to become the world’s largest producer of electric cars by the middle of the decade.

He oversaw the launch of the first purpose built VW electric cars and has pledged to spend 52 billion euros on the development of battery-powered modelswhile imposing major cuts on the development of other models.

Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Volkswagen Group and the Volkswagen brand

His tenure was marked by repeated clashes with the powerful German VW works councilwhich represents the majority of its 300,000 workers in the country and occupies 10 of the 20 seats on the company’s supervisory board.

Diees unleashed the wrath of the unions

Diess caused the outrage of the trade union when last year he declared that VW had 30,000 excess employees.

The leader of the VW works council, Daniela Cavallosaid the group would like to ensure that “Work safety and profitability remain equally important corporate objectives in the coming years”. “Our focus as an employee organization is clear: all of our colleagues need to be involved. Today’s decisions pay homage to this“.

VW’s announcement comes just hours after Diess posted a vacation message to workers as summer holidays begin. “I am very satisfied with our performance and have no doubt that we will gain further momentum in the coming months“, The former CEO had said.

Diess and VW Group, all the problems born with the electric and beyond

Diess’s handling style and its propensity to unfavorably compare VW to electric market leader Tesla, they were constantly criticized by workers’ representatives.

In an interview last November, Cavallo also criticized Diess for the problems with VW’s software development programas well as for recent poor performance in Chinaits largest and most profitable market.

Diess he had overseen the merger of the VW Group’s disparate software teams into a company called Cariad, but the unit was plagued with delays and was over budget. “Cariad has probably brought too many problems and challenges to the VW Group and individual brands“, he has declared Ferdinand Dudenhöfferdirector of the CAR Center for Automotive Research in Duisburg. “Missed production starts and software glitches cost a lot of money.“

Another reason is the abandonment to itself (few investments in development) of the “GOLF” workhorse for VW, with an VIII series that has found less approval than the previous version.

Oliver Blume put in place of Diees

Born in Braunschweig, Oliver Blume joined the Volkswagen Group in 1994 and, since then, has held executive positions for brands AUDI, SEAT, Volkswagen And Porsche.

IS Chairman of the Porsche Board of Directors since 2015 he is a member of Group Board of Directors since 2018.

“Oliver Blume has demonstrated his operational and strategic skills in various positions within the Group and in different brands and has managed Porsche AG financially, technologically and culturally with great success for seven consecutive years. From the point of view of the Supervisory Board, he is now the right person to lead the Group and to further strengthen the customer orientation and positioning of its brands and products.“, Stated the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Hans Dieter Pötsch.

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume

And now what will happen at VW? Will there be a rethinking of the “electric only” strategy and will there be more space on the internal combustion engines that Porsche like so much?

You might also be interested in these contents

👉 All the news, car tests on VOLKSWAGEN

👉News on MANAGER, APPOINTMENTS from the automotive sector

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK