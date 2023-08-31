Fewer Americans are driving manual transmissions, according to a 2020 CarMax survey. In 1995, 26.8 percent of cars sold in the US had a manual transmission, while in 2020 that was only 2.4 percent. The automatic takes over – and so it’s time to say goodbye to the manual gearbox, also in hot hatchbacks. In the US, Volkswagen waves goodbye with the Golf GTI 380.

The GTI 380 is named after the internal type designation used by VW for the eighth generation Golf. Unfortunately, it does not have 380 hp. The last manual gearbox in a GTI is attached to the well-known 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo engine that produces 245 hp and 370 Nm. It’s not just the last GTI with a manual gearbox for the US. After this special version, the Golf R also has to do with the seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.

No more manual gearbox in the Netherlands

In the Netherlands you can no longer get a manual gearbox at all with the Golf GTI or the Golf R. The demand here was too small for that. In Germany you can still order a GTI with manual transmission, but the R is no longer available. Perhaps there will be a special swing-out model of the GTI with manual gearbox for Europe. According to Coach production of the manual gearboxes for all Golfjes will stop in 2024.

Volkswagen still had some sets of the black 19-inch wheels that are on the Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition, so the GTI 380 also gets these wheels. There is also an adaptive damping system and a choice of many colors as standard. One of those shades is Graphite Gray Metallic, which is specially made for the Volkswagen Golf GTI 380.

The price of the last Golf GTI with a manual gearbox

Inside, there’s one last nod to the do-it-yourself gearbox. The poker has the familiar profile of a golf ball. The Volkswagen Golf GTI 380 will go on sale in early autumn 2023. The prices start at $ 32,483, which is about 30,000 euros. The thickest version, the Golf GTI 380 Autobahn, costs $ 40,625 (converted about 37,500 euros).