For Volkswagen, the California is more than just a camper van: it is a symbol of adventure and freedom, a travel companion that has accompanied millions of people on their journeys. After more than 280,000 units producedthe new generation of the German brand’s commercial vehicle presents itself with a series of innovative features and a design that is rooted in its illustrious predecessors. Based on the long version of the modern Multivan, The new California has been completely redesigned to offer more space and functionality.

Attention to detail

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has paid particular attention to details, creating a more sophisticated and versatile environment. The pop-up roofone of the distinctive features of the California, is retained, as is the carefully designed interior. Volkswagen defines the new California as the ideal vehicle for both everyday use and “on the road” adventures: thanks to the latest propulsion, assistance and infotainment systems, the camper is now smarter and more sustainable than ever.

The new Volkswagen California

For the first time, all California vehicles will be equipped with two sliding doors as standard, further increasing the options for use. A new feature worth mentioning is the plug-in hybrid all-wheel drive system, which allows the vehicle to move using only electric traction for short distances, thus ensuring greater autonomy. The new California is offered in the two versions Beach and Oceanto meet a wide range of needs. In VW’s commercial vehicle range, it sits between the smaller Caddy California and the larger Grand California.

Two engines

Speaking of engines, the new California can be equipped with two different propulsion systemswhich can be combined with all versions and are all coupled to an automatic transmission: in particular, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles uses a four-cylinder unit with an output of 110 kW (150 hp) as the efficient direct-injection turbodiesel engine driving the front axle, while the novelty is represented by the new plug-in hybrid engine with a system power of 180 kW (245 hp).

First pre-sales in September

All versions of the New California share some key featuressuch as the pop-up roof and the wide front opening, with sliding doors on both sides, a design that allows for easy access and the possibility of using both sides of the vehicle as an outdoor terrace. In addition, the new model introduces individual seats in place of the traditional rear bench seat, allowing bicycles to be carried inside and the seats to be configured according to personal preferences. From a technological point of view, starting from the Beach Camper version, the vehicle is equipped with a camper van control unit in the C-pillar on the passenger side, while the camper functions can be managed via a intuitive display or via a dedicated app on your smartphone. A touch of modernity that does not go unnoticed, for example, is the possibility of turning off all the LED lighting with a simple double tap on a switch. The start of pre-sales for the new Volkswagen California was set for the month of September.