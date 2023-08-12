Volkswagen is preparing to unveil the California of tomorrow. This is how the commercial vehicle division of the German group defines it: it will be presented as a world premiere in the frame of the Dusseldorf Motor Show 2023, scheduled from 25 August to 3 September next. Waiting to know all the details of its new van, the Wolfsburg giant has made known the first information relating to the concept that will be unveiled and which will anticipate the future generation of the model.

Production confirmed

Trust ad Hanover: the standard version of this new generation of California will in fact continue to be produced in the same German plant owned by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles starting from 2024. It will be based on the long wheelbase multivan and will see among the most significant new features introduced the plug-in hybrid technologywhich offers even greater flexibility and a remarkable level of comfort on the road.

Versatility and safety

One of the aspects that distinguishes the California Concept is represented by versatility: during the week it can be used as a spacious and comfortable vehicle for the daily transport of people and goods, while when it comes time to go on an adventure it can be transformed into a fully equipped motorhome, with everything you need to while away the time in nature with maximum comfort. The interior of the new California will be designed to offer a travel experience pleasant and ergonomicwith an eye that will also be given to the issue of safety.

Back to the origins

Presenting the California Concept at the Dusseldorf Motor Show represents a sort of blast from the past for Volkswagen’s commercial division: in fact, in 1988 the first California based on the VW Bus (T3) made its world debut precisely at the German show, and now, exactly after 35 years and 260,000 vehicles builtthe California of tomorrow is ready for a new world preview, always in the frame of the largest event in the sector.