The Pan-American Road runs from Fairbanks in Alaska to Tierra del Fuego in Argentina. Not everyone agrees on exactly how long the road is; estimates range from 25,000 to 50,000 kilometers. What all car brands agree on is that it is a perfect name for a special version. For example, Mercedes uses the name for their grilles and Porsche for a concept car. Volkswagen is now dumping the name ‘Alltrack’ for their smallest company car and comes with the Volkswagen Caddy Panamericana.

The off-road handling of the Volkswagen Caddy Panamericana is by the book: black guards along the wheel arches, black bumpers and black side bumpers. There is a bit of underbody protection on the front and bottom and here and there Panamericana stickers have been applied. We read nothing about more ride height; especially off-road looks. The new version is available as a company van or as a passenger van.

Engines Volkswagen Caddy Panamericana

Despite the off-road appearance, the newcomer is also available as a front-wheel drive. Four-wheel drive is possible. Volkswagen puts a 1.5 TSI or a 2.0 TDI in the Caddy. Only the short wheelbase version can be ordered as an off-roader. It is not yet known whether the excited Caddy will come to the Netherlands. Not all off-road versions of existing VW models come to the Netherlands; for example, the Volkswagen Golf Alltrack is not available here.