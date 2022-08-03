The group Volkswagen he got a little closer to autonomous driving thanks to an agreement signed with the Israeli company Innoviz. The German car company will purchase a series of components for a total of 4 billion dollars LiDAR which will be useful for the development of advanced driver assistance systems. These systems will be used by Volkswagen from the middle of this decade, and will be supplied directly to the Cariad division.

The figure was released by Innoviz, which currently has a market value of $ 500 million. So, if the expense by Volkswagen, the Israeli company, is confirmed would get a stratospheric gain compared to its current turnover. Innoviz’s first investors include Magna International, Aptiv, Samsung Electronics.

“We are excited to work with the Cariad team and to become suppliers of LiDAR sensors, which will support safe mobility for vehicles launched after the second half of the current decade.“, Said the CEO and co-founder of Innoviz, Omer Keilaf. “Cariad is a leading player in the transformation of the entire automotive space. We are proud to be part of their growth path“.

Recall that the main difference between lidar and radar is that the former uses ultraviolet wavelengths, in the visible or near infrared. The conformation of the lidar makes it possible to locate and obtain images and information on very small objects, of a size equal to the wavelength used. The source of a lidar system is a laser, that is a coherent beam of light at a precise wavelength, which is sent towards the system to be observed. This technology, which allows a high degree of precision, is considered fundamental for the development of autonomous driving systems capable of reacting promptly to the complex dynamics present on everyday roads, obviously relying on advanced predictive software.