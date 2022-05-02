It has been talked about for months tracing hypotheses, assumptions and potential strategies. Now finally the news seems certain and definitive: Audi and Porsche will really enter Formula 1. To make the announcement, reported by the news agency Reuters, was perhaps the most important and certain source of all: the CEO of the Volkswagen group Herbert Diess. No further details have been provided at the moment on the entry modalities of the two historic car brands, which could compete both as engineers – Porsche seems very close to the definition of an agreement with the Red Bull team – and as autonomous manufacturers. The latter seemed to be the preferred option by Audi, indicated for some time as very interested in buying an existing F1 team and then managing it ‘on its own’.

According to the words spoken by Diess, the Porsche project would be more concrete at the moment than that of the house of the four rings. A statement that actually makes us think that the Weissach house can really be in advanced negotiations with the Milton Keynes team. This idea had already been strengthened recently by some considerations of the well-known home consultant Red Bull, Helmut Marko. The expected entry period is the now ‘famous’ season 2026, the one in which the power units will be modified again after the current freeze imposed for a reduction in costs. The new F1 engines should be less complex and even more important to sustainability, starting with the introduction of the new fuels.

For Audi this would be an absolute first time in Formula 1. Porsche, vice versa, already has a past as a manufacturer and, above all, as an engineer in the top racing series. The happiest parenthesis in this sense certainly dates back to four-year period 1984-1987. In those seasons, run under the Tag-Porsche brand, the German manufacturer collected three world championship titles – one with Niki Lauda and two with Alain Prost – and two constructors, with 25 victories and 54 podiums overall.