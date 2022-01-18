Volkswagen and Bosch are preparing to set up one new joint venture which will focus on electric batteries. The two companies should give life to the new company by the end of the year: the final target is to help make Europe self-sufficient in the production of batteries, a fundamental element for electric cars. In particular, Volkswagen has made it known that the new unit will explore all possibilities of solutions on an industrial scale for the production of batteries in our continent, precisely for the aforementioned common goal.

Citing an official note from the German carmaker, Autonews says the new joint venture will supply battery production systems and will assist battery cell manufacturers in the maintenance of their production sites, as well as in the growth of their assembly capacity. “Europe has a great chance of becoming the global powerhouse for batteries in the coming years – said the head of technology of Volkswagen, Thomas Schmall – We are working to build one complete and localized European supply chain for 100% ‘made in Europe’ electric mobility “. Recall that the German carmaker plans to have 6 battery cell production plants in Europe by 2030, a fundamental step to be able to overtake Tesla and become the most important electric vehicle manufacturer in the world.