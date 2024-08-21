Oliver Blume and Volkswagen come out in the open on electric cars. The CEO of the Wolfsburg giant takes a very clear position on sustainable mobility, with strong statements that have immediately sparked discussion. The number one at VW has in fact argued that electric is a better technology than combustion engines, highlighting the need for more severe intervention by the European Union to force the use of EVs at a time when it is impossible to go back.

The position of Blume and Volkswagen

“There would be fewer problems if the regulation on electric cars were developed in a more rigorous and binding way. The car industry in Europe would have fewer problems and above all its competitiveness would be strengthened compared to other countries” – Blume explained during a long interview given to the German magazine Welt – By now the car industry has gone too far, it is right that the Union sticks to electric mobility after 2035″. A comment then also on synthetic fuels and other solutions aimed at extending the life of combustion engines, with the number one of Volkswagen who underlined how e-fuels should be an alternative for a limited type of cars: “The electric motor is far superior to the combustion engine. Synthetic fuels could be considered but limited to niche products because the availability of e-fuels excludes their use in a wide range of vehicles”.