The Volkswagen Beetle is a model that made the history and which, over the years, has represented so many different things. He motorized it economic revival of Germany post-war but was also a symbol of counterculturereminding everyone how the simplest things can often be the best.

Above all, it has become the yardstick for all utilitarian volume of his era and later ones. His heiress, the Golfarrived only in 1974but Volkswagen over the years made numerous prototypes of possible successors. Here are some.

Volkswagen Beetle history

The Beetle was a car produced by Volkswagen from 1938 to 2003. The name “Beetle” was used in Europe, while in the United States it was marketed as “Beetle”. The Beetle was designed by Ferdinand Porsche commissioned by the German Nazi leader Adolf Hitlerwith the aim of creating an affordable and mass-produced car for the German people.

From 1938 to 1975 different versions of the Beetle

After Second World Warproduction resumed in West Germany and the Beetle has become one of the most popular vehicles in the world, with over 21 million units produced. In 2003, production of the Beetle was stopped, but was resumed in 2011 with the new “New Beetle”.

Volkswagen Beetle 1938 prototype

The first prototype V3 of the Volkswagen Beetle was to guarantee the German population from all walks of life. The four-cylinder boxer engine air-cooled, capable of reaching i 22.5hp of power, and the chassis with independent wheel suspension constituted an unimaginable technological advance in the automotive sector. The prototype was tested by traveling further 50,000km.

Volkswagen Beetle first prototype V3

Volkswagen Beetle 1945

In the December of 1945 at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburgmanaged by the authorities British military, the production of the first sedans begins, destined to become a symbol of the German rebirth after the Second World War. There Volkswagen Typ1 number 10,000 leaves the factory already in 1946.

Volkswagen Beetle 1938-1949

Volkswagen Beetle 1948 people’s car.

Although the post-war difficulties had greatly reduced the purchasing power of the German population, the first Beetle, which in military use had proved to be a vehicle suitable for all climatic conditions and any type of terrain, became the object of the everyone’s wish. Spring “people’s car”.

Volkswagen Beetle Cabriolet 1949

Its success was immediate and in 1949 the version arrived Convertible. In the summer of 1948 there was an idea to create a version of the Typ1 with an open body, a fully opening and folding top and a curved rear.

Volkswagen Beetle “Beetle”

Two models leave Europe to be exhibited at New York: thus began the epic story of a car destined to become a cult object. There Beetleas it was renamed by New York Times, conquered the United States and went on to break all records. The August 5, 1955 left the factory on millionth Beetlean incredible milestone for the time, with production that expanded to the whole world and in forty years reached 20 million specimens.

Volkswagen Beetle United States

Since the origins of modern Volkswagen, the Beetle has become the symbol of the so-called economic boom in Europe and beyond: already in 1952 it was sold in well 46 countries. During its history, which lasted until 2003, it was produced by factories located in 14 countries around the world in a total of over 21.5 million specimens.

Volkswagen Beetle 1974-2003

After nearly thirty years of success Wolfsburg ceased to be the “city of the Beetle”. In 1974 the last car left the assembly line of the original plant to move to Brussels and overseas. After having completely ceased production in Germany, starting from 1981 the production of the Beetle moved to Mexico where, in 1992, the peak of twenty million units produced was reached.

Volkswagen Beetle no. 1,000,000

At the end of the 80s the Beetle was “reborn” in Mexico: after a slow start, sales tripled rapidly thanks also to the support of the Mexican government which, by reducing prices by 20%, made the Beetle the most loved car in the whole country. Production continued until 2003concluding with a model, theLast Editionwhich marked the end of the Mexican development cycle and an entire era of the automotive industry.

Volkswagen Beetle 1989 no. 20,000,000

In 2003 came the “Last Edition” Beetle. After more than twenty years, crowned by enormous successes for the restyling and the new technologies implemented on the Beetles that left the factory, Mexican production started to end. In early July it came out “Last Edition”limited series with 1.6 four-cylinder 44 HP engine, decorated with floral motifs in the colors of the Mexican flag..

Volkswagen New Beetle

At the dawn of the 2000s the Volkswagen Beetle returned with a new, more modern body. In the 1994 to the Detroit Auto ShowVolkswagen introduced the Concept One and in the subsequent Geneva Motor Show showed the Concept One Convertible. The next production car was called New Beetlestandard version faithful to the prototype, with a retro taste.

Volkswagen Beetle Concept One 1994

In the 2011 at a transcontinental premiere, Volkswagen simultaneously unveiled the new Beetle a Shanghai, Berlin and New York. The new Beetle took over his original profile, the design of the light clusters, the shape of the bonnet and those pronounced “cheeks” that have always made it unmistakable. The new Beetle was sold until 2018.

Volkswagen Beetle racing history

The Volkswagen Beetle also featured in racing. The large wheels, the narrow wheelbase, the high ground clearance and a firm body made it immediately clear that the Beetle was the ideal car for the off road.

Rallly Hystorique Race Prepared Beetle

Four Beetles type 1302 St And 1303 St distinguished themselves in international rallies, quickly proving to be worthy of the favorites thanks to reinforced shock absorbersi, a power train covered by special protection against pebbles and an engine power 1.6 range from the standard 50 HP up to 126 HP.

Volkswagen Beetle racing car

An American dealer Volkswagen Hubert Brundage he had the idea of ​​mounting the Beetle engine on his small racing car: from this moment the sporting authorities approved the new type of sports competition car based on the Beetle. After a few visits to the USA, Ferry Porsche and his race director Huschke von Hanstein they also brought Formula V to Europe, sniffing out the evolution of what turned out to be an excellent idea.

Volkswagen Herbie, the crazy Beetle

In 1968 the American film “Herbie, the crazy Beetle”arrived in cinemas around the world and kicks off a series of films that continued until 2005. The story of a Volkswagen able to compete, organize meetings, get angry and rejoice together with its owner, went around the world and crowned a new four-wheeled star.

The power of the Beetle awakens in the form of a car from rally silver-black by Porsche Salzburg, with McPherson suspension on the front and wishbone rear axles. With professionals behind the wheel, the powered Monster Bugs a 126 HP enthused the panorama of the rally and, surpassing all the records of their predecessors, in 1972 they made the Beetle the new world champion.

Volkswagen Beetle amphibious 1973

A rampant Nautical Beetle fever pushes you to venture along daring crossings. Malc Buchanan decides to challenge the flustered Irish Sea, sailing in seven and a half hours from the Isle of Man to the English county of Cumberland. And it’s immediately a record.

Volkswagen Amphibious Beetle 1973 in the Irish Sea

In the same year several special Beetle models were presented: the Jeans, the Big, “the yellow-black racing car” and the City aim to revive the demand for the bestseller with millions of copies to its credit, which has reached the end of its life cycle.

Volkswagen Beetle Racing 1999-2015

In the 1999for the ADAC New Beetle Cup, Volkswagen Motorsport has forty built New Beetle with a reinforced body and engine 204hp 2.8-litre VR6. The one-make championship, organized until 2002, also included a race with famous people as a side program of the GP of Canada 2000in Montreal, which was joined by pilots of the caliber of Jacques Laffite and of the American Hurley Haywood.

On the occasion of Chicago Motor Show in 2013brought a Beetle with 210 horsepower to the track, sending the Beetle community into raptures, exactly as the Beetle community had done 40 years earlier. Beetle GSR with 50 HPmore than four times less power than its successor.

Beetle GRC 560 HP

And in 2015, during the Global Rallycross USA, Scott Speed won the final victory aboard the Beetle GRC 560 HP employed by Andretti AutosportVolkswagen partner, while the teammate Tanner Foust took third place.

Photo VW Beetle from 1945 to 2018

You may also be interested in this content

👉 Volkswagen Golf history and evolution

👉 Historic car races

👉 Historic cars historic models

👉 Over twenty-year historic car stamp

👉 How to get the “historical vehicle” coupon

👉 Car events, fairs, demonstrations, expos

👉 Gatherings of car enthusiasts

👉 Historic Classic Sports Car Magazine ELABORATE Classic

👉 VOLKSWAGEN price list 👉 Ads used VW BEETLE

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK