The gigafactory that the Volkswagen group is building in the Valencian town of Sagunto will not only manufacture batteries for electric vehicles. It will also produce energy storage units aimed especially at the renewable energy sector. In this way, and although the group maintains the idea that decarbonisation and the implementation of the electric car is infallible, the production of the plant will not be fully affected in the event that demand does not reach the 150 million battery cells that they plan to manufacture in Sagunto. Until now, the plants that the group has in Martorell and Pamplona were the main recipients of the product that will come out of the Sagunto factory. The possibility of supplying the Ford plant just a few kilometres away, in Almussafes, has also been raised, but it had never been suggested that the battery cells go to a destination other than the automotive industry.

The head of the financial department of PowerCo, the Volkswagen subsidiary that is building the gigafactory, Javier Rivera, insisted this Thursday, during a visit to the works, that the project is not only about electric vehicles but that “it is about positioning and facing technology head on and creating an ecosystem”, as he indicated. Thus, he pointed out that the Sagunto plant will be “standardized and flexible” with regard to the volume of production and the destination of the technology and he announced that the battery cells that leave Sagunto will also be used for energy storage for those companies that work on the implementation of renewables.

Rivera has thus revealed that PowerCo will not only target its product to the automotive industry but also to other industries such as the energy sector. “At the Volkswagen Group we are convinced that the future is electric and that is why we are firmly committed to capturing value and investing in the launch of gigafactories such as PowerCo’s in Sagunto,” Rivera has pointed out, “with what this implies in terms of improved productivity, job creation and greater competitiveness for the region.”

According to company sources, the technology for manufacturing the cells that will initially supply the group’s factories in Martorell (Seat) and Pamplona (Volkswagen) and those that will be sold to other industries is the same and only the chemical part of the product changes. The same production lines will be used, indistinctly, to manufacture cells of one or the other type.

The President of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, has participated in the visit to the works of the gigafactory, where the drainage, channelling and foundation phases are being carried out so that, in the autumn, the first pillars, manufactured largely in the Valencian town of Buñol, of the battery cell production warehouses that will be put into operation in 2026 with 1,500 workers, can begin to be raised. The project is planned sequentially, which allows different phases of work to overlap at the same time and in plots of between 8,000 and 10,000 square metres. This allows that while channelling work is being carried out in one part, the foundation works can begin in another and the pillars can also be progressively introduced.

The President of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, accompanied by the management team of PowerCo and the Mayor of Sagunto, Darío Moreno. Monica Torres

Mazón, who has confirmed the Valencian Government’s commitment to the transition to electric vehicles “accelerating the transition and clearing up doubts”, has also insisted that the electric vehicle “is here to stay.”

The new CEO of PowerCo Spain, Andreas Rottmann, the recently appointed Minister of the Environment, Vicente Martínez, and the Mayor of Sagunto, Darío Moreno, also participated in the visit. The latter called on the Generalitat to attend to the needs of the municipality, which, he said, is growing at a rate of one thousand inhabitants per year, which is why it requires two new schools, a high school and the expansion of the health centre. “It is clear that this project will not stop, but investments must be matched by provisions,” Moreno said.

