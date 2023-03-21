Problems in Russia for Volkswagen: a local court has in fact frozen part of the assets of the Wolfsburg giant in the country. VW Group had halted operations after the imposition of international sanctions on Moscow due to the invasion and conflict in Ukraine. The German firm had also sought to sell its Kaluga plant south of the Russian capital, a facility with the capacity to produce up to 225,000 vehicles a year.

Negotiations went on for a few weeks, with a number of local concessionaires ready to take over the factory, but according to the Russian Ministry of Industry, no agreement was ever reached. The sale and distribution of Volkswagen brand cars in Russia should have been maintained under the management of the automaker GAZ, in charge of producing the brand’s cars inside the Nizhny Novgorod factory but GAZ itself had sued VW after the latter had decided to terminate the agreement in August. The Russian company had estimated the losses for the closure of the contract at about 16 billion rubles, about 193 million euros at current exchange rates. Volkswagen did not comment on the Russian court’s decision, with the country’s exit stretched further.