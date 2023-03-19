Okay, let’s get this out of the way right away, before anything else: the Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake R-Line is, by definition, not a shooting brake. A shooting brake only has three doors, period. This one, as you can see above, has two extra. And so from now on we will give this boy the name that is due to him: that of a station wagon.

Regular readers among you may recall that we previously tested the all-inclusive R version – a car we particularly liked – but that’s not the Arteon most people will buy. However, the plug-in hybrid that we have here is very much the same.

And it remains a very good-looking station wagon, especially in this sporty R-Line version, which immediately attracts attention with its sharp lines and flowing rear. If you’re looking for a car that will make the neighbors jealous, you’ve come to the right place.

The motorization of this Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake

It pairs a 1.4-liter petrol engine with a 116-horsepower electric motor and a 13-kWh battery, delivering a system output of 218 horsepower and a claimed range of 61 kilometers on the electric motor alone. You always start fully electric, the four-cylinder turbo engine joins in when the speeds increase, and that always happens in a way that you don’t even notice if you pay attention.

The acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes a somewhat leisurely 7.8 seconds, but Volkswagen does offset that with a dream consumption of 1.2 l/100 km. Count on a multiple of that in the real world, in which longer journeys also sometimes occur and you don’t always feel like (rain…) to get back to work with that cord.

The driving dynamics that the Arteon Shooting Brake has to offer, just don’t quite match its appearance – let alone the character of the R version. But there is nothing wrong with its handling and you have a great travel car.

The interior of the Arteon Shooting Brake

Inside, it all feels like it’s well designed and solidly put together. You even get a panel that is purely intended for climate control, although Volkswagen still does, and you wonder how long it will take before they finally do something about it, there are all kinds of annoying touch-sensitive buttons that you have to press endlessly in vain keeps brushing over. Instead of normal buttons, or at least stuff that does what it is made for.

On the good side of the news, there’s enough room for five people to sit properly. And if you compare it with the regular Arteon, you get two whole liters more luggage space in the station wagon with the rear seat up. That fact and the arguably cooler look of the Shooting Brake should already seriously tempt you.

The price of the Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake R-Line

In addition, it is also kind of affordable, especially for Volkswagen standards. Because a Shooting Brake costs only 700 euros more than the hatchback, which, especially if you lease it, amounts to a few euros per month. Then it is a tempting alternative to that crossover or SUV that everyone already has – and also one in which we would much rather be seen.

Specifications of the Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake R-Line (2023)

engine

1,395 cc

four-cylinder turbo hybrid

218 hp @ na rpm

400 Nm @ 1,550 rpm

Drive

front wheels

6v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 7.8 seconds

top 222 km/h

Consumption (average)

1.2 l/100 km

27 g/km CO2, A label

Dimensions

4,866 x 1,877 x 1,462 mm (lxwxh)

2,837mm (wheelbase)

1,709 kilograms

50 l (petrol)

455 / 1,497 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 54,690 (NL)

€60,520 (B) – Elegance