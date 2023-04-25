In a market dominated by SUVs, it is very gratifying to get behind the wheel of a model like the volkswagen arteon in its Shooting Brake or family version. Although it is true that it does not gain much space in the trunk compared to the five-door version, it can be a more attractive and even sporty body.

For this video test, we have had the e-Hybrid version with a plug-in hybrid propulsion system. This combines the operation of a 1.4-liter gasoline engine, 156 hp and 250 Nm of torque with that of an electric motor of 116 hp and 330 Nm of torque. Total combined power amounts to 218 PS and 400 Nmfigures that allow you to complete 0 to 100 km/h in 7.8 seconds.

The battery that powers the system has a 13 kWh capacity and allows the Arteon homologate up to 63 kilometers of autonomy in 100% electric mode. The figure in real use is close to 50 kilometers.

The price of the VW Arteon is another of its strengths. It’s not cheap, but the rate is less inflated than in SUVs German brand equivalents.

