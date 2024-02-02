Volkswagen announces R$9 billion in new investments in Brazil

Automaker plans to launch 16 models over the next 4 years; focus will be on the production of hybrids

Volkswagen announced on Thursday (1st.Feb.2024) that it will increase its investments in Brazil by R$9 billion by 2028. The current investment cycle –started in 2022 and scheduled to end in 2026– was R$7 billion . In total, the amount invested by the automaker in the country will be R$16 billion over the next 5 years.

The investment mainly includes the production of hybrid cars. Volkswagen works to reduce emissions from both its cars and its factories and plans to be zero carbon by 2050.

The German company also announced that it will launch 16 models by 2028. The announcement will be made this Friday (Feb 2) at the São Bernardo do Campo factory, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, and will be attended by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The production of electric vehicles in the country should be delayed until the end of the decade, as it depends on a supply chain that is not yet prepared for the demand, said the president of Volkswagen in Brazil, Ciro Possobom, at an event with journalists. Meanwhile, the brand will import electric cars.

“We are bringing more efficient processes, using artificial intelligence for inspection, 3D printing in the production process and use of virtual reality”, said Podemosbom.

