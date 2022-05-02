The arrival in Formula 1 starting from 2026 of Porsche and Audi now seemed to be just a formality and this morning all doubts have been swept away. The CEO of the Volkswagen Group, Herbert Diess, has announced that the two German brands will enter the world circus as engineers, although it is not yet clear – or rather, official – the teams they will race with (talking about Red Bull and McLaren). .

“Volkswagen does not enter Formula 1. It is not a suitable brand and it will not participate”, the CEO of the Volkswagen Group immediately pointed out. “But I can say this: the premium brands have decided to enter Formula 1 with our support. As for Porsche, the project is already relatively concrete. As for Audi, however, not so much yet.”

The reasons for the choice

Since Liberty Media took charge of the commercial rights of F1, the world champion Circus has expanded strongly into very important automotive markets, such as the United States. But also in terms of communication, social media, entertainment – just think of the arrival of Netflix with the now famous “Drive to Survive” which led many young people to approach the 4-wheeled queen series of motorsport. All these reasons have advised Porsche and Audi to enter F1, not forgetting the important change of rules on engines that will take place in 2026.

“What are the reasons for this decision? First of all, it must be said that Formula 1 is developing extremely positively around the world. Formula 1 has not yet arrived in the US. The marketing that is taking place there, Netflix has led the Formula 1 following to grow significantly in the US as well. Asia is growing significantly, including young people following it. If you look at major sporting events or events around the world, it is the case that in motorsport, it really only Formula 1 that counts and is becoming more and more differentiated. If you do motorsport, you should do Formula 1. That’s where the impact is greatest. “

“Also, you can’t enter Formula 1 if you don’t open a technological window. This means that, to get into it, you need to change the rules so that everyone starts again somewhere. The teams, as Markus Duesman always tells me, who was in charge of a Formula 1 team, they usually catch up a second a season on a midsize track just by tweaking the details. And you can’t catch up on that when you join a new team. You need five or ten years to be among the first. In other words, you can only get on board if there is a big change of rules. “

“This is coming now. It will also come in the direction of 2026, when the engines will be electrified to a much greater extent, even with synthetic fuels. This means that you need a new engine development. And it takes three or four years to develop a new engine. That means you can decide now to drive Formula 1 – or then probably not for ten years anymore. And our two premium brands think it’s the right thing to do and are prioritizing. Both say they will then race only in Formula 1 and they will retire from many other motorsport series because this will have a global impact. “

“Both premium brands believe that F1 will also be very sustainable. Formula 1 will run on synthetic fuels, be CO2 neutral and have a much higher percentage of electrification. And we assume it will still be the biggest motor show in the world. in 2026, 2028. Much more than today. More in China, more in the United States than is the case today. And therefore also the largest marketing platform for premium vehicles. This is the prerequisite. “

“We have enough to do and we wouldn’t really need to do Formula 1. But our premium brands say it’s the most important leverage to increase brand value and to be able to take a little more for the cars in. price terms. And also to prove to the competition that you have superior technology, in the case of Audi. That’s why the board of directors and supervisory board have all voted in favor of this, so that the teams can now .. . Audi has yet to decide in which constellation and with which team. But both have started developing the engines. “

The new markets decisive for the choice

“Formula 1 has not been successful in the US until now, but of course it is now coming. Of course, it is always the case that a driver from the right country can be very successful in that country and Formula 1 becomes very popular. we will try to employ German drivers in our two teams for sure, “continued Diess.

“It helps in the home country, and I also know of plans that we will have a Grand Prix in Germany again, which should then also revive Formula 1 in Germany once again. So it makes sense internationally, but also for Germany. . Obviously it needs to strengthen in the United States and China to go global. Asia as a whole. “

Porsche and Audi, two different situations

Porsche and Audi are two different brands. One sporty, the other luxury. The clientele are different and so are the current situations. But Formula 1 could be their lowest common denominator to increase the appeal of the two brands by not only making them stronger, but also putting them more in competition with their rivals (Daimler, for example).

“Porsche brings in 4 billion euros a year and should continue to do so in the future. For this the brand needs charisma, visibility, appeal. Porsche has to be the sportiest car brand in the world. Porsche has to do motorsport and that. more efficient is doing Formula 1 “.

“As for Audi, the brand is weaker than Porsche, it has less appeal. But it is the best case for F1 because for the brand itself there is so much potential. If it succeeds against Daimler (Mercedes), which it can Doing by collaborating with a team, can profit enormously from its commitment to the World Circus. In addition, Audi wants to build 3 million vehicles by 2030, they want to raise prices by extending into the higher segments. It will abandon the lower ones to try to fight with Daimler. Audi’s entry into F1 will make sense, “Diess concluded.