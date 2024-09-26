Negotiations between Volkswagen and the IG Metall union for a new collective agreement began yesterday after the Wolfsburg giant dissolved the previous one, which will expire on December 31, 2024. The parties have not found a compromise, with the German company highlighting the difficulties it is facing and the need to reduce costs and increase productivity. Volkswagen has therefore put forward some proposals to IG Metall.

Volkswagen’s demands

Among these, for example, is the new agreement “Digital Transformation Roadmap”, which aims to address the current challenges of the sector “with the aim of a realignment on the issue of protection for production sites and jobs”. The Wolfsburg giant then wants to push for the application of the Tarif Plus band, regulated by a separate collective labor agreement. [RTV T+] for employees in specialist or managerial positions. The working conditions of the Tarif Plus band differ from those provided for in the standard collective agreement, for example in terms of working hours, bonuses and use of a company car. At the end of 2023, the Company had already announced a stabilization for employees in this salary band at the time of appointment. The Company has now terminated this agreement, with the aim of a realignment on the application of the Tarif Plus band.

Adapting to current conditions

Volkswagen would also like to review the part of the contract that concerns apprentices, adapting the number of hires in a year to the lower demand and actual needs, with the hiring

of apprentices and dual students, thus ensuring better planning for both workers,

both for the Company. Then there is the issue of temporary hiring, which Volkswagen uses to cope with production peaks and capacity fluctuations. With the termination of the collective agreements on the employment of temporary workers at Volkswagen, the Company intends to use them at collective conditions that are referenced for the sector and not at costs that are much higher than those incurred by competitors, as is currently the case.