Making an electric car with a price close to 20,000 euros it has become the goal of almost all large generalist automotive brands. With the arrival of the Chinese giants on the European market and the consequent increase in competition, manufacturers from the Old Continent are also trying at all costs to lower the prices of their battery-powered cars. In this context, beyond technological progress, an important role can also be played by synergies and sharing. They are in fact thinking about this last point Volkswagen and Renault who would have started the first preliminary dialogues to build a low-cost electric together.

Volkswagen and Renault for the low cost EV

At the moment it would be dialogues still in their embryonic state, with both parties not confirming (but not denying) the indiscretion launched by the German economic daily Handelsblatt and taken up by Automotive News Europe. The same Teutonic newspaper reported that the dialogue between Volkswagen and Renault could lead to nothing but that at the moment both brands intend to delve deeper into the topic, also by virtue of the fact that both Losanga and VW have repeatedly reiterated that they aim to to the creation of a 20,000 euro electric car that can have a highly competitive price.

Between ID.2 and Twingo

From this point of view, what should be called will arrive in 2025 ID.2, a compact model anticipated by the ID.2all concept unveiled last March. A sort of bridge between Golf, of which it will take up the spaciousness and Polo, of which it will instead follow the shapes and above all the dimensions. Precisely on the occasion of the debut of this prototype, the Wolfsburg giant had anticipated that a second compact model would also arrive with a price of less than 25,000, scheduled for 2026.

Volkswagen and Renault ready in 2026

Renault has also already reiterated that it is ready to launch a new generation of electric Twingo, larger than the classic city car but still oriented towards low cost. The Losanga and Volkswagen projects could thus merge into a new model developed in synergy and capable of satisfying the objectives of both. According to the rumors revealed by Handelsblatt then, there would already be a production target for this model, between 200,000 and 250,000 vehicles per year.