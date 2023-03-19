For automotive giants of the caliber of BMW and Volkswagen, keeping up with Tesla in terms of electric cars is proving to be more difficult than expected. Probably due to an initial error of assessment, when the manufacturer led by Elon Musk went almost unnoticed and instead had understood well in advance which road to take, the fact is that today both the German car manufacturers mentioned above are doing everything to bridge the gap that separates them from Tesla, whatever the cost.

Rain investments

In fact, both BMW and Volkswagen preferred in an initial transition phase to focus on hybrid cars rather than pure electric ones, an understandable strategic choice at the time which however contributed to increasing the gap from Tesla nowadays, which is why they are both forced to invest billions and billions of euros in full electric technology to catch up. Of the two, Volkswagen is certainly the one that is making the most effort to keep up with Tesla in the electric field, probably also due to the Dieselgate scandal which in 2015 gradually distanced the company from traditional engines for obvious reasons. But BMW is not joking either, and recently declared that it has serious intentions of achieving its electrification goals for the range much sooner than initially expected.

Watch out for China

Will the investments promised by the two companies be enough to make them leaders in the electric car market? Difficult to think yes, also because Tesla is not and certainly will not be the only threat in this sense: the Chinese automakers they are in fact making more and more space on the European EV market, and several analysts are convinced that within five years they will have the strength to establish themselves also in the Old Continent with ever higher market shares. In short, for Volkswagen, BMW and all the other traditional European car manufacturers there are few guarantees, at least today: we need to invest and never let our guard down.