Possible rumors have been rumored for some time human rights violations by Volkswagen in China, more precisely in the production plant located in Xinjiang. An accusation that the German giant has always rejected from the sender, first with words and now with facts: the company has in fact decided to commission a audit on its factory, and what emerged was that indeed there were no signs of forced labor or other violations of any kind.

No signs of forced labor

The audit was conducted by Loening Human Rights & Responsible Business, a German human rights due diligence company: the company in question conducted some on-site interviews, and inspected not only the contract terms but also the salary payments of the 197 employees on the site. Volkswagen said the survey was conducted in line with the SA8000 standard, which is based on international human rights principles and evaluates eight areas including child labor, forced labor, health and safety. Despite not having received an official SA8000 certification (Loening is not identified as an accredited body to provide such certifications), Volkswagen reported that the audit confirmed in fact what was claimed by the German giant’s number one in China, Ralf Brandstatter, who said he had seen no signs of forced labor when he visited the plant last February.

But doubts remain

There has been no shortage of criticism of Volkswagen among activists and even investors. Also because Markus Loening, CEO of the company that conducted the audit, admitted: “The situation in China and Xinjiang and the challenges in collecting data for audits they are well known“. Furthermore, it was Volkswagen’s investors themselves who asked the company at the beginning of the year to conduct an independent investigation to ascertain that the accusations of human rights violations were unfounded: having said that, Loening Human Rights & Responsible Business conducted this audit together with two Chinese lawyers of a Shenzhen company (whose name is unknown), and what emerged is what was written above.

https://www.formulapassion.it/automoto/mondoauto/volkswagen-violazione-diritti-umani-cina

Lights and shadows

We remind you that Volkswagen stopped the activities of the plant (owned by the joint venture that the German giant set up together with SAIC Motor) after the pandemic, reducing the number of employees from a high of 650 to 197, of whom just under a quarter are Uyghurs. And we know well how the Uighur minority is treated in a large part of China. Not only that: Volkswagen also denied rumors according to which it would have kept the plant in question open as condition imposed by Beijing to continue producing throughout the country. In short, lights and shadows continue to alternate on the German company’s activity in Xinjiang. And this latest audit doesn’t seem to have clarified how things really are.