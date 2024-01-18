Volkswagen's electric race continues in 2024, which will reserve some innovations from the ID range for the Italian market. In addition to the arrival in the showrooms of the ID.7 sedan with 620 km of autonomy, the ID.4 and ID.5 SUVs are updated with the adoption of the MIB4 infotainment system with 12.9-inch screen and the new electric motor APP550, more powerful and efficient. Not only. All ID models. they will also have the respective Edition Plus version, with additional features that will cost 1000 euros more on the price list of the ID.3, ID.4 and ID.5, but 1300 euros less on that of the ID.7.

New ID.3

The electric bestseller is now also available in the Edition Plus version, both on the technical Pro Performance basis with 58 kWh battery and Pro S with 77 kWh. For 1000 euros more on the list price it adds the following standard equipment: alloy wheels (18 inches for Pro Performance, 20 inches for Pro S), metallic paint, Comfort Pack (Discover Pro satellite navigator, 2-zone Climatronic automatic climate control, seats heated front and steering wheel, Comfort telephone preparation with inductive charging), Exterior Pack (IQ.Light LED Matrix headlights with Dynamic Light Assist and front LED band, tinted rear windows) and Assistance Pack (Rear View parking camera, opening/closing and starting without Keyless Open keys, Park Assist automatic parking assistant, anti-theft system, proactive occupant protection system). The additional features lead to a saving of 5550 euros in the case of the Pro Performance, 5230 euros in that of the Pro S. The Nuova ID.3 Pro Performance Edition Plus falls within the limits of applicability of the state eco-incentives and is therefore offered from 469 euros per month with ID.eal rental (24 fees, advance payment of 1933 euros, 20,000 km included, Kasko coverage, theft, fire and windows, RCA, roadside assistance and ordinary and extraordinary maintenance), which guarantees the possibility of choosing another Volkswagen after six months , or from 239 euros per month with Progetto Valore Volkswagen (23 installments, advance payment of 4,500 euros, 20,000 km included; TAN 3.99% APR 4.98%).

THED.4 and ID5

This year sees the debut of a new generation of MIB4 software and infotainment as well as an improved operating concept. The touch sliders for climate control and volume control at the base of the new 12.9-inch screen are now illuminated, while the augmented reality head-up display has been refined. On board the ID.4 Pro, Pro 4MOTION and GTX versions, as well as the ID.5 models, the more economical and at the same time more powerful high-efficiency drive already available on the ID.7 will guarantee both driving dynamics and driving pleasure. superior guidance. In the Pro models, the new engine now develops a power of 210 kW (286 HP), the same maximum power as the all-wheel drive ID.4 Pro 4MOTION, while the GTX versions deliver a total of 250 kW (340 HP).

ID.7

The 100% electric ID.7 sedan is also available in the Edition Plus version. In this case the special edition entails a saving on the list price of 1,300 euros compared to the technical base Pro, which translates into a saving of as much as 7,650 euros. The ID.7 Pro Edition Plus adds the following features to the Pro's standard equipment: metallic paint, Exterior Pack (IQ.Light LED Matrix headlights, Dynamic Light Assist, all-weather, cornering and highway lights, rear lights LED with dynamic indicators, tinted rear windows, boot lid with electric opening/closing and via Easy Open/Close sensor), Interior Pack (30-colour interior lighting, ErgoActive comfort front seats in fabric and ArtVelour, pneumatic lumbar support for front seats with massage function, memory and Smart Comfort access facilitation, comfort dashboard and imitation leather inserts). The list price of the Volkswagen ID.7 Pro Edition Plus is 63,550 euros.